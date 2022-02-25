WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many businesses kept their doors closed and delayed openings over the last few days because of the winter weather.

However, some businesses, like Stone Oven Pizza remained open to serve their customers.

They delivered pies to residents all across Wichita Falls.

In fact, Co-owner Ryan Thomas said the number of orders doubled, which generally happens in weather like this. Thomas said he believes cold weather means people just want pizza.

However, Thomas also believes one reason for the increase in orders is because they expanded their delivery range to every zip code in Wichita Falls as well as to Iowa Park, Pleasant Valley and Burkburnett.

Thomas said the safety of his employees is very important to him, though, so they do have the option to work or not in a winter storm, so the owners are generally the ones making the deliveries.

“We have fun delivering,” Thomas said. “We have vehicles that can handle the snow and the ice, and it’s kind of nice not having the roads so busy when you gotta get a pizza to somebody and you got to be a little bit more careful.”

Thomas said they had so many deliveries the last few days, they ran out of boxes, but they were able to buy some from the local Pizza Hut since their distributor won’t get here until tomorrow.

They’ve also been able to order other products, like Mozzarella and Pepperoni from other local stores to keep up with the demand.

Thomas said while they choose to be out in this weather to keep their customers happy, he encourages customers to tip delivery drivers because they appreciate the extra help.