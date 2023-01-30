WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain, sleet, or snow, bad weather can have some restaurants rolling in the dough!

“I try to be open as much as possible because right now is kind of like survival mode, you know, trying to survive where the world is probably gonna go with the economy and stuff,” Stone Oven Pizza Co-Owner Tanner Lucking said.

Stone Oven Pizza Co-Owner Tanner Lucking said when it’s cold outside, they typically see an increase in customers, and more specifically, an increase in carry-out and delivery orders.

“I don’t let the employees do it. I do the deliveries. Like, I’ll take the risk. I like drifting on the road I don’t mind doing that, and yeah, I already told the employees tonight, like, I’ll pick you up. I’ll do it. That’s simply how I am,” Lucking said.

If this cold weather caught you by surprise, why worry about what’s for dinner when you could just call Stone Oven [and] order your favorite pizza [and] enjoy the perfect slice from the comfort of your own home?

“I think we just try to be out the box. as I told you, the pizzas we do, like, I do a monthly pizza, the Philly Cheese Steak, the Chicken Parmesan. Next month, I’m doing a chicken fajita pizza this month was a nacho pizza, so trying to be as original as possible,” Lucking said.

He adds that if you order takeout, just remember to have some patience, as workers still have to drive safely, and know that tips are much appreciated, especially in freezing temperatures.

“Like last week, they were like, oh, bad weather, like, it melted as soon as it touched the ground, and we thought we might be busy, wasn’t, but Monday could be totally different,” Lucking said.

For now, the team will just be ready for whatever the next few days will bring.

For Stone Oven’s hours of operation for and placing orders, click here.