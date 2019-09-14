StorkLand celebrates 4 decades of business in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four decades ago, founder Joellen Tritton opened StorkLand and Kids Too with her husband after shopping for a crib for her own baby.

“When we were expecting our first child, we went downtown to look for baby cribs and we just found one white one and one brown one and that wasn’t satisfactory,” Tritton said. “Then when I tried to buy a mattress, the mattress didn’t fit the crib by three inches, which is a definite danger for the child. My husband had been researching and looking for a business that Wichita Falls needed and he said, ‘That’s it, we’re gonna open a juvenile store.'”

Staying in business for 40 years is quite a milestone in this day and age, and Tritton said she’s met that accomplishment because of a commitment to filling a niche for young families with the highest of quality items.

“I think to be a successful business, you have to offer something people are looking for,” Tritton said. “We do a lot of research, we go to eight markets a year. We try to have the very best quality car seats, the very best quality mattresses.”

This business providing so much for new families in Texoma is completely family-run.

“I grew up in the store,” StorkLand & Kids Too co-owner Anne McGaha said. “From 9 months on, this has been my second home. I took my naps here, I did my homework here, I started wrapping presents at a very early age, and checking in merchandise. I have gotten to see these families grow up in StorkLand, some I grew up with, some of them they’re kids I played with in the playroom, so their moms could shop are now coming in and they have their own children, it’s definitely a family atmosphere.”

McGaha also said they’re happy they’ve been able to be apart of the happiest times in most peoples lives for 40 years.