Storm chaser assesses Burkburnett damage after severe weather

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett residents are also picking up the pieces caused by Friday night’s severe weather.

Storm chaser Tim Marshall was in Burkburnett and Bowie Saturday assessing the damage.

Marshall said when he was in Burkburnett he was looking for giant hail and the damage that it caused.

While there, Marshall found five-inch hail that went through roofs completely, which is something he said is rare.

“You need an updraft that’s over 100 mph to sustain that kind of weight,” Marshall said. “Some of these stones weighed more than a pound. So, you are having these stones lofted and kept up in these skies as they grow before they get so heavy that they fall out.”

There were also craters left in the ground caused by the storm and also damage to windshields.