TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe weather made its way through parts of Texoma into late Tuesday night.

In Tillman County, folks in Frederick spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after high winds. Crews there are also working on restoring power to much of the area.

Local Italian restaurant owner Paul Menoski said the winds were so strong, they shattered the windows in his business that had just closed.

“All of a sudden, just like an explosion, just like you’re at the movies, it came at once,” Menoski said. “I’m talking a big crash, like somebody threw a bomb, and then it hit the glass and everything all over the dining room, so it was scary.”

Menoski said they were able to replace the windows Wednesday morning. Luckily, no one inside was harmed.

As for the power outages, City Manager Kyle Davis said they are working with electric companies to try and have power back by Wednesday night.

“Just be patient with us, we are trying our best to overcome this situation,” Davis said. “Of course, it’s going to be a trying a time. It’s going to be a cost situation, we are going to have to address all the limbs and where to put those at, but we are trying to get power restored right now.”

The Food Bank at 901 N15th Street has opened their building as a shelter and a place where people will be able to recharge devices.

According to the Tillman County Emergency Management Facebook, the estimate for power to be returned to Frederick is around 7 p.m.