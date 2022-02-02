WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With winter weather in Texoma and forecasted snow accumulation for a majority of the viewing area, you may be wondering when all the snow is going to start falling.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sleet and freezing rain are currently falling, with temperatures declining as the day goes on. The arctic air will cause temperatures well below freezing, causing some ice accumulation.

For the latest closings and delays, visit our Texoma Delays & Closings page.

Here’s a timeline, based on forecasts from Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Meteorologist Scott Cook: