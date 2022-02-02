WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With winter weather in Texoma and forecasted snow accumulation for a majority of the viewing area, you may be wondering when all the snow is going to start falling.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sleet and freezing rain are currently falling, with temperatures declining as the day goes on. The arctic air will cause temperatures well below freezing, causing some ice accumulation.
For the latest closings and delays, visit our Texoma Delays & Closings page.
Here’s a timeline, based on forecasts from Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Meteorologist Scott Cook:
- Wednesday Afternoon (February 2) — Precipitation will change to sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures will continue to fall and ice accumulation is most likely during the afternoon hours.
- Wednesday Evening (February 2) — Snowfall is expected to begin in the early evening hours and continue throughout the night. Temperatures will be below freezing with wind chills in the single digits.
- Wednesday Overnight (February 2) — Snowfall expected to continue into the overnight hours with accumulation between 3-5 inches for most of the area, possibly more accumulation in certain spots in Texoma. Wind chills will reach below zero.
- Thursday Morning (February 3) — Snowfall expected to end before noon for most of the area. Temperatures will not reach above freezing again until the weekend. Wind chills will remain in the single digits and low teens for most of the area.