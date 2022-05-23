WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms this week all the way until Wednesday, May 25.

The chance of rainfall will increase throughout the day and by Monday evening there is likely to be up to an inch of rainfall, with local rainfall being between two to four inches especially in low lying areas.

By Tuesday, the area will see another round of rainfall with chances to continue into early Wednesday.

Across the region, temperatures are primarily in the 70s for Monday and heading into Tuesday.

