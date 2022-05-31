WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few rounds of storms are on the way which will cool down temperatures for the next couple of days.

Storms are expected to roll through around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and head into Wednesday morning. The bulk of the storm will stay above the Red River moving towards the east.

For Tuesday, Wichita Falls is under marginal risk for thunderstorms.

We’ll start Wednesday off with temperatures in the low 70s with more storms expected to again roll through the area on Wednesday evening going into early Thursday morning.

