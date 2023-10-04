AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, as the severe weather situation develops. The latest update will appear first. Refreshing this story often will ensure the reader is viewing the latest information.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many counties in Texoma are again expecting much-needed rain over the next few days, but with those rain chances also comes a chance for severe weather across the area in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service out of Norman, Oklahoma issued a hazardous weather outlook just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, that included Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephen, and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma and Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties in Texas.

In the hazardous weather outlook statement, severe storms increase in likelihood on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, with the greatest threat to the area including large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The statement also said heavy rain is possible with this line of storms and instances of flash flooding may occur.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the western portions of Texoma as early as 1 p.m., but will most likely begin sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., moving out of the area by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The storms are expected to move into the eastern portions of Texoma by as early as 3 p.m., with a window between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. being the most likely time the storms will move east. Severe weather is expected to be out of the area by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

KFDX Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the threat of severe weather for Wednesday is unlike the conditional severe weather threat that existed on Tuesday, October 3. Whereas on Tuesday, Bohling said storms would be less likely but would become severe if they did arise, Bohling said on Wednesday, storms are much more likely, but how severe they actually become remains to be seen.

Bohling said rain chances continue to be at 100% through the afternoon and evening hours in Texoma. As the weather situation becomes more severe, Bohling said significant damaging wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour and hail the size of baseballs or larger are the main threats to the area.

Bohling also said the tornado threat does remain low, but with the number of storms covering the area on Wednesday, it would not be shocking to have one at some point.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.