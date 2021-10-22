Story of Burkburnett football stadium feud featured in ‘Texas Monthly’

Social media lit up this weekend with some parents and spectators who were not happy with the lack of mask enforcement at Friday’s Burkburnett Bulldogs Homecoming game.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The October issue of Texas Monthly shared the story of a Wichita Falls oilman who decided he would drill an oil well through the turf of the Burkburnett football stadium and the battle that ensued afterward throughout the 1972 football season.

Nearly 50 years later, the football stadium was condemned after a structural report found that the support pipes for the concrete bleachers, once donated by local oil companies, were rusted through.

The article written by Jeff Miller details the efforts of both the Burkburnett ISD school board and oilman Samuel Walton to keep or gain access to the football field, all as the football team had their most successful season in years.

On August 20, 2021, the structural report of the Bulldog’s Stadium was returned with the recommendation that no crowds be allowed on the bleachers until improvements and repairs could be made.

At a special session school board meeting, it was decided that a new stadium would not be built. Instead, the concrete bleachers would be replaced with aluminum bleachers that would also serve to increase capacity for the stadium.

To read the full Texas Monthly story, click here.