TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Citizens across Texoma were once again looking up into the sky in bewilderment after the appearance of a strange object in the Sunday night sky.

Photo courtesy Brendan Dunn Photography

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at around 9:30 p.m., multiple residents of various Texoma counties reported observing a strange light hovering in the night sky, then emitting what appeared to be a burst of some kind.

Individuals residing in several Texoma cities as well as a plethora of people from across Central and Western Texas posted about the strange object they observed on social media.

This isn’t the first time residents of Texoma have spotted something strange sailing across the sky. A strange object was observed floating in the sky by residents of Wichita Falls just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, about two months prior to Sunday.

Videos were submitted to Texoma’s Homepage on Sunday, July 23, by viewers from both Quanah in Hardeman County and Vernon in Wilbarger County. In both videos, which can be viewed above, the individuals behind the camera were stunned by what they observed.

Many Texans are still wondering what exactly it was they saw. Some have suggested it was a UFO, while others pointed to religious or supernatural events as the source of the strange light.

So, what exactly was this strange object observed in the Texas twilight on Sunday?

Photo courtesy Brendan Dunn Photography

According to KXAN, a fellow Nexstar station based in Austin, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the strange sight was most likely a SpaceX rocket launch that occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX’s website.

Eric Henrikson, the Senior Science Reporter for KXAN, said this isn’t the first SpaceX launch that has been mistaken for a UFO. He said that recently, Starlink satellites were spotted over Central Texas, prompting numerous reports of flying objects over the area.

According to Henrikson, Starlink satellites are known to catch people off guard. When in orbit, they form a train of glowing lights in the sky.

Henrikson said SpaceX has launched more than 700 Starlink satellites into orbit, with plans for an additional 12,000 satellites. Once they’re in orbit, they will provide internet for people in rural areas around the globe, SpaceX said.