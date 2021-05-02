Strawberries continue to bloom as other crops see damage from February freeze

CHARLIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Strawberry season is in full bloom at The King’s Vineyard and Berry Farm.

“My grandbabies love them,” strawberry picker Janet Ford said.

“And my husband sends me out here for them,” strawberry picker Faye Skelton said.

Many people in and around Charlie love to spend a spring afternoon in the sun picking strawberries.

“I remember picking them as a little kid. We raised them and now I just enjoy picking them, I don’t have to raise them,” Ford said.

Even though the strawberries bloom now, operators of the farm say some of the crop was affected by the February freeze.

“These produce blooms and then the fruits ripe within four weeks. So all the blooms that were there during the freeze were killed but within a week or two they started blooming again,” The King’s Vineyard co-owner Jacob Morath said.

And other crops like peaches have been heavily damaged by weather.

“It damaged most all of them. My blackberry crop probably is damaged about 75%. It killed about 75% of the cane that was up but there will still be a good amount to pick. Just not as much maybe as their would’ve been,” Morath said.

While those crops recover, strawberries are in prime growing season and plenty of people are taking them for themselves.

“My grandkids eat them like they are but I’m gonna make some strawberry jam,” Ford said.

“We eat it over angel food cake and whipped cream,” Skelton said.

“Something is bound to happen during the year. Hail, freeze, something is bound to happen. I feel blessed that they’re doing well and the people wanna come out and pick,” Morath said.

Picking strawberries, play corn hole or enjoy strawberries and ice cream as families and berry lovers enjoy a peaceful day at the farm.

Morath says strawberries will be available to pick until the first or second week of June.