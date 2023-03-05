Wichita Falls Police investigated an alleged robbery at the Stripes on Holliday Street Sunday. Photo Credit:Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store Sunday.

According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. officers responded to the Stripe’s convenience store in the 1000 block of Holliday Street for a holdup alarm. They discovered the store had been robbed, and the suspect fled on-foot.

They set up a perimeter, searched the area, and found the suspect. After an attempt to evade police, he was taken into custody. WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton said the suspect tried to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The suspect is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest/detention. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.