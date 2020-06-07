Strollin’ 4 Peace draws large crowd to Spudder Park, Wichita County courthouse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second Wichita Falls peaceful protest this week drew a large crowd just as Monday’s did.

Protestors marched from Spudder Park to the Wichita County courthouse. What started off as a community gathering ended with voices being heard and a call to action.

“As our people we are tired. We are tired of being tired and doing the same thing year after year decade after decade generation after generation,” protestor Tyral Lee-Colbert said. “We’re still here today fighting for injustice, equal rights. If you say you don’t see color then I don’t believe that. You drive a vehicle because you see the color of the traffic lights, so you do see color but you’re blind to the fact that there is racial injustice in this country. We’re not talking down on this country anything like that, we just want to be able to live and walk down the street and run and jog in this town in this country where we do not have to fear or run for our lives.”

When arriving at the Strollin’ 4 Peace rally, it looked like a community cookout. Bouncy houses for the children, music playing courtesy of local radio host DJ Kidd and drinks and snacks were being given out. But as more citizens gathered, speakers made sure that people knew the purpose of this rally.

“The riots are the language of the unheard and nobody is listening. Nobody is listening,” Miss Black Texas USA 2020 winner Sabrina Louis said.

“Now it’s time to get some of us in city council,” Progressive Baptist Church Pastor Kerry Thomas said. “Now it’s time to get some of us that can come over here and police the black neighborhoods.”

The rally was mostly peaceful until one protester addressed Wichita Falls Chief of Police Manuel Borrego as he spoke at the Wichita County courthouse.

“If you’re here to serve and protect, then how come the police monitor the east side more than any side? Why are you over there in our community? Why? Please tell me. How come y’all are over there watching us? Why? Because I’m not convinced,” a frustrated protestor asked as he approached Chief Borrego.

Speakers also urged protestors to not have these protests and rallies for show, asking attendees to continue fighting for change.

“So we gon’ make some change. We gon’ make some moves. Somebody says what? After this. Now look at somebody and tell em ‘you better do something, after this,'” Unity Church Pastor David Youngblood said.

When local pastors urged people to vote, Pastor Youngblood said there are already plans in place to spark local change. And at Saturday’s march, there was even a place to register to vote.