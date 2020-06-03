Strollin 4 Peace organizers look forward to Saturday’s march

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Strollin 4 Peace will be a march this Saturday that starts at Spudder Park and goes to the Wichita County Courthouse and back.

“If you were in downtown on Monday then you can be over here on east side on Saturday,” a Strollin 4 Peace organizer Chynna Darcus said.

After a successful peaceful protest in downtown Wichita Falls, these organizers are looking to continue the conversations started on Monday.

“This is a continue reminder to the city, like yesterday was just a conversation starter, but it’s now time to start finding solutions to the many emotions that we saw yesterday,” organizer Nathan Alexander said.

“We’re all fighting for the same cause, it’s all for the same things, we all want… it’s against what’s right and what’s wrong,” Darcus said. “So, if you’re on the right side, you’ll definitely be here Saturday.”

Alexander says he has been in contact with the Wichita Falls police department, and sergeant Charlie Eipper said they are ready to protect and facilitate a march like this one again.

“We’re all family here, we want them to be heard, we want to listen, cause we want change, we do want folks to feel safe in our town,” Eipper said.

“This is an issue that should frustrate all Americans, regardless of race, and citizens from other countries are now speaking up to the many injustices that are happening right here in the united states of america,” Alexander said.

So, Saturday, 3 o’clock, Spudder Park, Darcus says it will be another chance to let your voice be heard.

“This going to be the movement of Wichita Falls this year alone,” Darcus said. “And of course, it’s your Black youth putting it together.”

Along with starting to invite community leaders and elected officials, Darcus and Alexander have been in contact with various organizations at Midwestern State.

Including the Delta Sigma Theta and AKA sororities and the Black Student Union.

Alexander also said he’s spoken with Black Lives Matter executives in Dallas about the set up and execution of the march.