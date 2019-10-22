STRONG LANGUAGE: Vacant home of James Staley vandalized

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police want to know who vandalized the home where Wilder McDaniel’s body was found a year ago.

Police received a call about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, about criminal mischief at James Staley’s home in the 2000 block of Irving Place.

The house was spray-painted in numerous places. Windows and glass on doors were broken but did not appear to be entered.

Wilder’s body was found at Staley’s home on October 11, 2018.

Staley has never been named a suspect or person of interest by law enforcement.

The cause and manner of Wilder’s death are both listed as undetermined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

