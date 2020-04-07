BREAKING: Structure fire at Raintree Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department fire fighter are working to extinguish a blaze at the RainTree Apartments in the 4500 block of Barnett Road.

It is unclear the extent of the damage at this time. It is also unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, and if any injuries resulted from it.

It appears eight apartments are affected and Red Cross is on the way.

