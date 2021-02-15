Structure fire causes $40,000 in damages to home in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As conditions get cold many people are breaking out their space heaters to try and thaw out pipes for water.

The Wichita Falls fire department said that’s the reason why a house caught fire Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 3100 of Southeast Drive around 5p.m.

That’s down the street from Salem Primitive Baptist Church.

Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said when they got there smoke was coming from the attic.

They were able to get the fire out quickly. Mawson said nobody was hurt.

Damages to the house are around $40,000.