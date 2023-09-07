WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon, September 7, 2023.

According to reports, firefighters responded to a small fire at an abandoned duplex on Grace Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.

They responded around 12:30 p.m. to the duplex after various reports of heavy black smoke near the medical district.

As of publication, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.