WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon, September 7, 2023.
According to reports, firefighters responded to a small fire at an abandoned duplex on Grace Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.
They responded around 12:30 p.m. to the duplex after various reports of heavy black smoke near the medical district.
As of publication, no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
