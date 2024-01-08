WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Wichita Falls fire crews responded to a structure fire downtown on Monday afternoon.
At around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, WFFD crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Burnett Street at what appears to be an auto detailing shop.
According to a reporter on the scene, clouds of smoke were visibly spouting out of the structure, though no one appeared to be in the building at the time of the blaze.
