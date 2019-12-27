Structure fire investigated on East Wenonah

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that happened Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officials were called out to an abandoned house in the 1000 block of East Wenonah.

They said the fire was in a back bedroom at the single-story home.

The fire caused about $16,000 in damage, but it’s unclear why it happened.

Officials said the gas meter was already locked out, so there was no supply going to the home.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and the owners were not immediately available to speak with investigators.