Structure fire on 35th street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A structure fire occurred at 1304 35th street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. 

The structure is a single story, sided, home with a composite roof. It was determined upon arrival that all the occupants were out of the structure. 

Upon arrival the first in units stated there was light smoke showing. Lt Deeb did a 360 of the structure and saw fire under the West side of the structure on the B side. Engine three made entry into the structure with an 1-3/4 line and progressed to the B-C corner of the house.

They extinguished the fire in the bathroom in about five minutes but there was still some fire underneath the floor.

WFFD units on scene removed siding from the wall in that area and some flooring in the bathroom to access the fire under the floor. It took approximately thirty minutes to access that area and completely extinguish the fire. 

The cause of the fire was soldering done on some copper pipe under the bathroom floor earlier that day.

The damage to the structure is estimated at $5,000.00 and the damage to contents is estimated at $1,000.00.

The landlord stated the owners carried insurance on the property and he provided the occupants another house to move their belongings to so Red Cross was not called to the scene.

There were no injuries reported to WFFD members or occupants.  

