Update on Beard Avenue structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A structure fire response was initiated by on Beard Avenue at approximately 5:25 a.m. Upon arrival, station eight reported that there was heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the structure. The fire pertained to a single-story, sided home with a composite roof.

Engine eight pulled an 1-3/4″ line and began to extinguish the fire in the front of the structure. Engine six laid a line to engine eight for water supply.

There was a 2012 Ford F150 under a wooden carport that is attached to the front of this residence and by the time WFFD arrived, the truck, carport, and the residence were involved in fire.





Photo courtesy of Jeremy Cain.

By this time, the heat from the fire had caused the window to break in the home next door, and this structure became involved in fire as well.

BC-1 called for a signal 102 to provide for more manpower at the scene. Truck eight pulled a second 1-3/4″ line to the second home involved, and began to extinguish the fire at this home from the exterior but eventually made entry and made a fire attack from inside the structure.

A search was then done of both structures. Crews on scene pulled the electric meters at both Beard Avenue residences and Oncor was notified.

The fire was under control in approximately thirty minutes and command gave a signal 101. Salvage and overhaul was then completed at both residences.

Both residents from the affected homes were able to evacuate their homes safely and without injury.

Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the occupants. Oncor arrived on the scene and took possession of both electric meters.

The fire originated in the engine compartment of the 2012 Ford F150 parked in the driveway and extended to the wooden carport and the houses at the neighboring residences.

The estimated damage to the structure at the first home is $30,000 and estimated contents damage is $5,000. The 2012 F150 estimated damage is $15,000.

The home at the neighboring residence had an estimated damage of $16,000 to the structure and $3,000 damage to contents.

There were 10 units on scene and 23 firefighters. There were no injuries reported by WFFD members or occupants.