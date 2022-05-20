WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital after the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters fought the blaze located at 1816 East Fort Worth Street for about two hours until it was put out.

An official with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that the owner of the warehouse told them he was outside working on a generator when he turned around and saw his warehouse on fire.

When a reporter arrived on scene they said there were at least 30 units at the warehouse.

Injuries to the firefighter are unknown at this time as well as how the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

