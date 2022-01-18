Student and staff cases continue to surge at WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 17, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 576 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 388 active cases among students and 188 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School84
Rider High School6512
Wichita Falls High School6811
Barwise Middle School3213
Kirby Middle School105
McNiel Middle School7423
Booker T. Washington Elementary27
Brook Village Elementary51
Burgess Elementary910
Crockett Elementary117
Cunningham Elementary14
Fain Elementary123
Fowler Elementary510
Franklin Elementary217
Haynes Elementary01
Jefferson Elementary154
Lamar Elementary37
Milam Elementary28
Scotland Park Elementary144
Sheppard Elementary202
Southern Hills Elementary212
West Foundation Elementary127
Zundy Elementary85
Farris Early Childhood65
Northwest Head Start01
Career Education CenterN/A3
DenverN/A0
Other22
TOTAL388188

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below as of Jan. 14:

At Least One Dose

64,938

Fully Vaccinated

57,416

Booster Shot

20,498

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

