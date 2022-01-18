Student and staff cases continue to surge at WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 17, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 576 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 388 active cases among students and 188 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 8 4 Rider High School 65 12 Wichita Falls High School 68 11 Barwise Middle School 32 13 Kirby Middle School 10 5 McNiel Middle School 74 23 Booker T. Washington Elementary 2 7 Brook Village Elementary 5 1 Burgess Elementary 9 10 Crockett Elementary 11 7 Cunningham Elementary 1 4 Fain Elementary 12 3 Fowler Elementary 5 10 Franklin Elementary 2 17 Haynes Elementary 0 1 Jefferson Elementary 15 4 Lamar Elementary 3 7 Milam Elementary 2 8 Scotland Park Elementary 14 4 Sheppard Elementary 20 2 Southern Hills Elementary 2 12 West Foundation Elementary 12 7 Zundy Elementary 8 5 Farris Early Childhood 6 5 Northwest Head Start 0 1 Career Education Center N/A 3 Denver N/A 0 Other 2 2 TOTAL 388 188

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below as of Jan. 14:

At Least One Dose 64,938 Fully Vaccinated 57,416 Booster Shot 20,498

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: