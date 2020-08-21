Student at City View Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One City View ISD school has been contacted by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District to inform them that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

A City View Elementary school student tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was asymptomatic and was tested during routine lab work prior to a medical procedure.

The school district is working closely with the health department to ensure the safety of all

individuals. Those who were considered to be in close contact with the individual have

been notified but are considered to be a low-risk exposure.

City View Elementary has been deeply sanitized since the notification and will remain open.

Additional sanitation will occur over the weekend.

All students and staff are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and

recommendations in regard to social distancing and wearing face masks. All City View

students, regardless of age, will be required to wear a mask starting Monday, August

24.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information.