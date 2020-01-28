Student Choice allows students to vote new lunch item

Hirschi High School students sampled and voted between Bok choy and Big City Barbecue to kick off student choice in WFISD.

Chartwells officials said it’s the students’ food so why not make it their choice.

“I think that’s a really good idea to change it up and give us something different,” Hirschi high school student Johnny Taylor said.

Taylor said he takes pride in what he eats.

“I’m an athlete, so you got to get the fruits, the veggies, the protein, all of that while you’re here at school,” Taylor said

So for him being able to choose what is on the cafeteria lunch menu doesn’t hurt.

“We complain about school lunch all the time so for us to have actual control over that is really good,” Taylor said.

Taylor and his schoolmates had two choices.

“A chicken sandwich and a pulled pork sandwich, the pulled pork was really good but that chicken sandwich was just outstanding,” Taylor said.

But Chartwells’ Marketing Specialist Emily Kincaid said it’s about more than what tastes good to the students.

“It does help drive down waste which is a huge problem in our society as a whole and something that we are really conscientious of and something that we want students to be conscientious of too,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid hopes by serving food the students love, less will be wasted and Taylor agrees.

Whichever option gets the most votes will be added to the menu for about three months before a review.

Rider and Wichita Falls High students will have a chance to cast their votes Wednesday and Thursday respectively.