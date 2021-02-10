Student faces multiple charges after police said they found marijuana cookies in backpack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls off-duty police chase down a student who ran from Rider High School while being checked to see if he was under the influence of marijuana.

Oliver Rios-Jimenez is charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

An off-duty officer working security said Rios-Jimenez was being questioned in an office and stood up and said he wasn’t going to be searched.

Authorities said Rios-Jimenez said, “I want my mom and a lawyer.”

Officers said sobriety tests showed Rios-Jimenez to be under the influence and they left the administrator and Rios-Jimenez in the office.

A few minutes later, police said Rios-Jimenez ran out, carrying his backpack.

Officers chased Rios-Jimenez and said he tossed the backpack into a backyard on Catskills Drive, and officers stopped him a short distance later.

Officers said inside the backpack they found a sealed prepackaged bag of cookies branded London Pound Cake Marijuana and scent-proof bags.

