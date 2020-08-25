Student in WFISD tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at a Wichita Falls elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19 officials announced on Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls -Wichita County Health District notified officials with WFISD that a student at Crockett Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19 and stated that they believe the case is a low-risk exposure.

In a press release, WFISD said that they are cleaning and disinfecting all areas the student would have been.

Students and staff members who have been identified as a close contact have been contacted by the Wichita County Health Department.