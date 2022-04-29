WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In recent weeks parents of WFISD students have complained of nothing being done or no arrests or expulsions made in assaults and fights on campuses.

WFISD officials have said in many instances proving who was the aggressor is difficult, and they can not give details involving minors.

Wichita County jail booking photo

However, if a student is charged as an adult, the information becomes public record. Such is the case in one arrest at Hirschi High School on Thursday, April 28.

David Anthony Major, 18, was arrested and charged with assault with bodily injury and indecent assault of a female student in a hallway.

He is at the time of this posting still in jail on $5,000 in bonds.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday a WFISD police officer at Hirschi was informed of an assault victim in the front office.

The female juvenile student told the officer she was in a hallway when Major approached her then pulled her toward him.

She said he punched her in the face , and while holding her, groped her buttocks.

The officer reviewed video surveillance that he said showed the victim being held in a choke hold, hit in the face and groped.

The charges are Class A misdemeanors with penalties of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.