WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD is reporting over 570 active cases in the district as of Monday, January 17.

With so many active cases, the district has released their current COVID procedure for students who test positive or who have a household member test positive.

According to a WFISD Facebook post, students who test positive must quarantine for five days after the onset of any symptoms. Before returning to school, a student has to have remained fever-free for a period of 24 hours without taking medicine.

After the quarantine period ends, it is recommended that students wear a mask for five days.

If someone tests positive in a student’s household, the student may attend school if they’re vaccinated and have no symptoms.

If someone tests positive in the household of a student who is not vaccinated, the student is required to quarantine for five full days.

In order for all absences to be COVID-excused, proof of a COVID-positive test for either the student or household member must be submitted to the campus attendance clerk. Home tests are not accepted.