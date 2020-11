WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials report on Nov. 13 that a student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

Close contacts with the positive case have been notified. WFISD officials said this case has a low campus exposure level.

The district has 53 active student COVID-19 cases and 29 active staff COVID-19 cases.

