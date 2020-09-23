Students back in the classroom, gatherings cause of increased COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Having seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, local health officials said it is so in part of students being back in school in that close environment.

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said a lot of the cases reflect school-aged children.

Kreidler said she is hopeful that we’ve seen a small spike and that the cases will go down and level off.

She believes after school activities and athletics are also playing a role in this spike.

“I think part of it is people feel like they are outside and they don’t need to take the same precautions as they would inside,” Kreidler said.

People attending birthday parties or other family gatherings are also being accounted for in these cases.

Kreidler said they fear they will see people with a co-infection of the flu and COVID-19 especially now as we get closer to the colder months and encourages residents to get their flu shot.