Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — More than 1,100 students watched, participated, and switched from room to room at Region 9 all for education in what the workforce is like.

“It’s real good experience for us to be able to provide this for the students at this point in their career ’cause a lot of them are looking for something to do,” tech educator Michael Chapman said. “They are trying to find different careers and see what’s out there and what opportunities are there.”

Jill Brown with Workforce Solutions said it’s the questions students get answered at this event that could lead to them discovering a future career.

“Students get an opportunity to explore and ask questions from people who are in the career they may have an interest in, and they have a variety of careers to choose from,” Brown said. “It’s not all business; it’s not all blue-collar or industrial careers. This is a number of things they get to choose from.”

Students from Wichita Falls to Perrin-Whitt just south of Jacksboro had a lot of career opportunities to consider.

“Eighth graders are young, and I think the exposure and the different things the workforce are exposing them to might plant a seed for the future, and that’s what we want,” superintendent Cliff Gilmore said.

A seed that will help these and future students adjust easily into the workforce they choose.

