Students, staff back in classes Thursday after weekend storm

DALLAS (NBC News) — All students and staff are back in the classroom Thursday morning after Sunday’s tornado outbreak left damage or power cut off to several campuses.

Early Thursday morning, Dallas ISD announced power has been restored to these six campuses and classes will resume at the normal time on Thursday Oct. 24: Arthur Kramer Elementary School, Dealey Montessori, Hillcrest High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Jose “Joe” May Elementary School and Medrano Middle School.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, DISD said Burnet, Cigarroa and Pershing elementary schools will report again to Loos Field House on Oct. 24.

Students who attend Cary Middle School will start attending Franklin and Medrano middle schools starting Thursday.

On Monday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said two of those campuses — Walnut Hill Elementary School and Cary Middle School — are a total loss and will need to be rebuilt.

On Wednesday, the district canceled classes again at several schools due to power outages: Cary MS, Dealey Montessori, Franklin MS, Hillcrest HS, Kramer ES, May ES and Medrano MS.

Hinojosa said Monday Thomas Jefferson High School will be uninhabitable through at least the end of the school year. He said he hoped students could return to Jefferson by August.

Three other schools took significant damage Sunday night, Hinojosa said. Those were Burnet, Cigarroa and Pershing elementary schools.

For a detailed list of those affected campuses, click here. The district says you can make a monetary donations through the Dallas Education Foundation by clicking here. Gift cards, preferably in $25–$30 increments, are also being accepted. Mail the gift card to 9400 N. Central Expressway, Box 21. For questions about gift card donations, please call 972-925-5440.

The district is also accepting small boxes of new school supplies, which can be dropped off at the three following locations Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.