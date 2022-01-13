Studio E shooting suspect jailed on $400,000 bond after no show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who did not show up in court for a hearing on his charge connected to a shooting at a crowded night club is back in jail on $400,000 bond.

Alton Mackey is awaiting trial for deadly conduct in connection with multiple shots fired at Studio E in 2020.

The WFPD Gang Task Force had the club under surveillance that night in August after receiving tips a man was threatening to shoot up the place.

Around 300 people were inside at a private party during the Covid closures when police said multiple shots were fired. Police found shell casings inside and outside the club.

Mackey had a court hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and authorities said he did not appear.

He was released on bond for deadly conduct on September 23, 2020, rearrested on September 25, 2021, and again on September 28 for possession of marijuana.

Mackey has a previous arrest for deadly conduct in 2019.

In late November 2021, Mackey was also the victim of a shooting at Studio E.