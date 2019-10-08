Study: Wichita Falls among top cities for fraud

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls was among the top 25 cities for most reported fraud, according to a study conducted by Eligibility.com.

Fraud and scams are happening every day in the U.S., but which areas are the hardest hit when it comes to fraud?

The team at Eligibility.com took statistics from the FTC to create a heat map of the metropolitan areas with the most reported cases of fraud over the last five years.

The FTC received more than 21,000 reports of scammers posing as Medicare and other health officials. Beyond those scammers, the FTC reports nearly 1.5 million counts of fraud, among identity theft and other crimes.

According to the study, many of the crimes target older adults, which causes those adults to lose an average of over $34,000.

Eligibility.com also took a look at how this ranking has evolved to see which areas are stamping out scams and which have risen over the years.

Texas has had significant fraud, with Dallas, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Sherman making several appearances.

Wichita Falls was listed in the top 25 list twice over the span of the last five years. Once in 2016 and once in 2017.

Texas did not have any cities mentioned in 2018.

If you’d like to view scam alerts provided by the FTC’s consumer information page, click here.