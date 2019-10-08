Study: Wichita Falls among top cities for fraud

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls was among the top 25 cities for most reported fraud, according to a study conducted by Eligibility.com.

Fraud and scams are happening every day in the U.S., but which areas are the hardest hit when it comes to fraud?

The team at Eligibility.com took statistics from the FTC to create a heat map of the metropolitan areas with the most reported cases of fraud over the last five years.

The FTC received more than 21,000 reports of scammers posing as Medicare and other health officials. Beyond those scammers, the FTC reports nearly 1.5 million counts of fraud, among identity theft and other crimes.

According to the study, many of the crimes target older adults, which causes those adults to lose an average of over $34,000.

Eligibility.com also took a look at how this ranking has evolved to see which areas are stamping out scams and which have risen over the years.

Texas has had significant fraud, with Dallas, Waco, Wichita Falls, and Sherman making several appearances.

Wichita Falls was listed in the top 25 list twice over the span of the last five years. Once in 2016 and once in 2017.

Texas did not have any cities mentioned in 2018.

If you’d like to view scam alerts provided by the FTC’s consumer information page, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"

Masked robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masked robbery"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News