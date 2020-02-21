Study: Wichita Falls fifth most dangerous city for drivers in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is one of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new Aceable study.

A new study ranks Wichita Falls as one of the most dangerous cities for drivers. According to the study, Wichita Falls had 10.52 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents which ranked in fifth place in the state.

Diana Goatley is a parent to two kids who are about to be able to drive and she said these numbers are surprising.

“I actually grew up in the Dallas area, and when I moved, here it actually made me excited to have my kids practice driving in Wichita Falls because it’s not as crowded,” Goatley said. “There’s not a lot of traffic, so I actually feel it’s safer than most areas.”

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said these numbers could be caused by the location of Wichita Falls.

“We’re pretty much the midpoint between Dallas and Oklahoma City, so we get a lot of traffic through here,” Hughes said. “Not to mention the amount of traffic that comes to our community to work each and every day so we do get a lot of traffic through our city.”

Wichita Falls also ranked as the eighth-highest city in Texas with the rate of DWI-related fatal car accidents. Hughes said these numbers are “obviously not where we want to be,” and it’s important to eliminate distracted driving to fix this issue.

“If you’re going to have something to drink don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Hughes said. “Just be mindful and make good decisions. When it comes to driving, again you can’t really control what other people do in a car but you can control what you do.”

With these new numbers out, Goatley said it doesn’t increase her nerves.

“I think I would be nervous with them driving anywhere,” Goatley said. “But I actually feel safer with them driving here versus a big city.”

Both Goatley and Hughes said they hope when the new numbers come out, Wichita Falls will be further down the list.

The four cities that ranked higher than Wichita Falls were Dallas, Beaumont, Odessa and Fort Worth. For the safest Texas cities for drivers and the complete list of the most dangerous cities, click here.