Subject killed during police standoff identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 17-year-old boy who was killed in a standoff with police Thursday was identified in a police press conference as Gabriel Varella.

The incident began when police dispatch received a call around 7:40 a.m. that a woman’s son had assaulted her and pointed a handgun at her.

When police arrived on scene, Borrego said they set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with Varella, who refused to come out.

Detectives then obtained a felony assault warrant and a search warrant for the address. The WFPD’s SWAT team responded and began negotiations.

Borrego said there was initially discussion back and forth before negotiations broke down and Varella refused to respond to negotiators, who tried to convince him to come out of the house.

At that point, Borrego said officers decided to breach the house. When the door was opened, Varella fired a round at police officers, hitting a protective shield.

Varella exited the house through the rear, where he was subsequently shot. Officers provided first aid at the scene and called for medical assistance, but Borrego said he passed away.

When asked whether there was camera footage of the incident, Chief Borrego said there was not body camera footage, but it is unknown if some of the incident was captured by vehicle cameras.