Substitute teachers needed in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD desperately need substitute teachers.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said out of the more than 350 subs on the district’s list, more than half of them have not accepted a job this year.

Kuhrt adds subs are worried about their health because of the pandemic and they don’t know how safe it is to be in schools. But Kuhrt also said all schools in WFISD are very safe.

“We need teachers in Wichita Falls ISD. We just want people to know that our schools are safe,” Kuhrt said. “And we need as many subs as we can get. We have a sub training you go through so you’re prepared when you walk in the door. And we have vacancies every day.”

If you would like to sign up to be a substitute teacher, click here.