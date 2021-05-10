Summer camps get ready for Year 2 of COVID protocols

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer vacation is almost here for students in Wichita Falls and that means sign-ups for summer camps are in full swing.

“We’re taking sign-ups right now, registrations. We’re pretty full at all the clubs but we do have waiting lists,” Boys and Girls Club Wichita Falls Director of Operations Carlos Martinez said.

“It’s been pretty busy. We just started registration last week. They’re filling up pretty fast,” City of Wichita Falls Recreation Services Administrator Scott McGee said.

The Boys and Girls Club expects more than 200 campers total at three locations with the Central club holding 90 campers.

Martinez says the protocols from last year remain the same: Temperature checks, mask up unless eating, drinking, or in the pool, and only campers and employees are allowed in the building.

“We’ve got them in groups of ten in each department. They go from the gym here or maybe to the game room. Or from the game room to the art room or maybe they can go eat. But we keep them in their groups at all times,” Martinez said.

The City of Wichita Falls has two locations for its camps at Jefferson Elementary and Scotland Park elementary.

The same protocols apply for those camps but McGee says following multiple guidelines made the process a little difficult last year but it was successful with no COVID contractions at the camps.

“The CDC was coming out with something new, the state had something to go with, and then our health department. But it kind of all came together. The form that we use worked out perfectly and the parents like it,” McGee said.

Although the pool will not be open at the Central location, both men know the importance of keeping children safe especially during a pandemic, and hope camp goes smoothly again this year.

“We’re not serving as many as we did pre-COVID, but we have the capacity to be able to serve the kids that we’re gonna be able to serve so we’re very happy about that,” Martinez said.

“Our camps along with several other camps in town are very important for working parents.

We do a good job our staff is strong and take it seriously and are professionals,” McGee said.

Professionals that work to keep children safe during the summer.