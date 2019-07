More more summer activities other than the pool, owner of Pocket Picassos downtown said folks can sign kids up for weekly drawing classes.

“Swimming, going outside, going camping that’s cool but you still need to work on that comprehensive part of your brain and that is what we’re trying to do here,” owner Mindy Sullivan said.

Classes are $18 per week and they meet each Thursday.

