Summer heat calls for increased car maintenance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The middle of July can reach some of the highest temperatures all year and for anyone driving a vehicle they know that all too well. The coolant level from blasting the air conditioner isn’t the only thing affected by the heat.

“We respond to a lot of calls and have a lot of customers showing up overheating especially in the last couple of weeks I have had a lot show up,” JC Mobil Mechanics manager and lead tech Terry Conder said.

Conder also recommends checking your tires before getting behind the wheel.

“Tires are definitely affected by heat once it heats up the air does get more pressure in it and you have blowouts, people have wrecked cause a blow out on front end and that’s your steer tire,” Conder said.

Getting ahead of the problems can save you money.

“Definitely do routine maintenance as needed, bring it in and have someone look over everything all your fluids all your tensioners on your belts and your pullies I would definitely recommend on keeping up with your maintenance on your vehicle,” Conder said.

By keeping up with car maintances, the high temps won’t rack up high bills and can let people enjoy the summer.