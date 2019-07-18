Summer temperatures take over Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With this summer heat bearing down on the entire Texoma region, folks are finding it hard to stay outdoors for long periods of time.

It’s just too hot to do just about anything outdoors right now, that’s why folks who are hitting the parks, are getting out and back in before the peak hot hours of the day.

It’s a typical day for Amber Cline and her load of five adventurous kids. It’s common for them to hit the park and play, but with the recent spike in temperatures, they can’t stay out very long.

“It’s just frustrating getting them in and out of a van and then it being extra hot in the van as soon as we get back in, very frustrating,” Cline said.

There’s no doubt that Texas summers can be brutal and with school being out kids are flocking to local parks, but folks like Cline said it can be disappointing once you get here and find out the equipment is too hot to play on.

“We went to J.C. Park yesterday, and I even had my leggings on, and it burned me through my pants, so it’s pretty hot,” Cline said. “I even noticed my daughter got on the yellow slide, and she has shorts on, and she hasn’t been back on it since because it burned her.”

Even though Cline and her family get to head home when it gets too hot, other’s don’t get the opportunity.

“You just got to live with the fact that we’re here in Texas and it’s hot its summer,” service manager Chris Johns said.

Johns has been working for Mike Graham Heating and Air for nearly 20 years now and said it’s just another day to him.

However, they do take preventative measures to make sure they do their job safely.

“Obviously we’re drinking lots of water, we keep our guys supplied with water and ice all the time. We try to schedule any attic work before lunch, that’s really about all you can do,” Johns said.

If anyone heads outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and most importantly have fun. Because before you know it, winter temps will be here.

If someone feels themselves getting too hot, find air conditioning, avoid strenuous activities, watch for heat illness and try to wear light clothing as often as you can.