Sun Valley Apartments residents upset with management over mold issue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls residents are dealing with what they call unlivable conditions.

Tenants at Sun Valley Apartments say they’ve noticed a large amount of mold in their apartments.

The apartment management declined to comment. Current tenants say they’ve notified management about the problem for months and yet still nothing has been done.

Expectant mother Sonia Venzor and Rickey George say what they are experiencing at Sun Valley Apartments has pushed them to their breaking point.

“I’m upset like, I am upset, yesterday when I walked in the apartment, once I went into the room like I started feeling like I couldn’t breathe so I was just like I need to get out of here this is not healthy,” Venzor said.

What Venzor saw was black mold. Mold on the ceiling, walls, and even on the furniture.

“We had to throw away covers, beds, all that. This damaged it more than it was in the other apartment. We don’t have nothing. We have to start back over from scratch,” George said.

Both George and Venzor said they’ve been dealing with the apartment management staff to try and get the issue under control.

“We’ve been going through a lot of things with this apartment and every time we report it to her she’ll send a maintenance guy and they’ll say they’ll get on it,” George said.

And in the past when maintenance did come out to the unit to see the mold damage, tenants say they didn’t actually do anything to fix the problem.

“This time she was there to see it, she was going to have them paint over it that’s the crazy part about it because they usually just paint over it,” George said.

Other tenants are experiencing this issue and are in the process of trying to find another place to live that is safe.

“Nine times out of ten you’re going to find black mold in their apartment,” George said.

“Everything in my apartment is damaged, everything, like my furniture, my kids’ stuff is damaged,” Venzor said. “What am I going to get out of this?”

While both tenants are trying to find last-minute living arrangements they say they hope in the future things get better for the residents here.

“I just hope they treat their tenants better. Knock all of them down and rebuild them from ground up,” George said.

Both George and Venzor said they want to see the apartment management actually fix the problem instead of simply trying to cover it up.

Again, we did reach out to the Sun Valley Apartment Management for comment but was asked to leave the property. We also called a number that tenants are given to call during an emergency. There was no answer.