Sunday breakfast snack lands intruder in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say walked into a house on Elizabeth Sunday morning and took a cup of s’mores cereal is jailed on $25,000 bond for burglary and possession of meth.

A witness told officers she saw a man go into a garage behind a house in the 1600 block of Elizabeth. Police searched for the man but did not find him.

The witness called officers again later and said she saw the man coming out of a door of the house with some food in his hands with the resident pushing him out.

On the second search, officers say they found Matthew Chillion on the porch of another house on Elizabeth with cereal scattered all around him and he refused to answer any questions but kept screaming “I’m sorry!”

The victim of the burglary told officers a man walked into the house and she asked him what he was doing and he walked past her into the kitchen, opened a cabinet and grabbed a cup, then filled it with s’mores cereal.

She said she had no idea who he was, and she was able to get the cup from him, then he left with the cereal.

Officers say when Chillion was searched at the jail, a baggie of meth was discovered.