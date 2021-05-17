Sunday marked major milestones in Texas’ fight against COVID-19

(KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday, May 16 marked multiple major milestones for the Lone Star State in its fight against COVID-19.

Sunday was the first day since the early stages of the pandemic in March 2020 that no COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Texas.

Sunday also saw the lowest statewide total of new cases since March 2020 with 388.

Sunday also marked the lowest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since June 2020.

This comes after Friday’s announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott that 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered throughout the state.

To keep up with statewide COVID-19 trends or to find the latest data, visit the Texas Department of State Health’s official website.