WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning accident sent a woman to the hospital before she was taken to jail for DWI.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Burkburnett Road for a pin-in accident.

Vehicle parts littered the road, and lead police to a car flipped on its side in an irrigation ditch. A woman was pulled from the wreckage after she found lying on the front passenger side floorboard. She told officers she was at a nightclub with some friends.

When asked if she was driving, the woman said she was a passenger, and said someone else was driving, but could not provide any names. The officer noted the woman’s voice was slurred, and her eyes were blood shot.

The report also noted the woman told AMR medics she had been drinking. A witness said they heard the accident but did not see anyone fleeing the area.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment, before she was taken to jail and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.