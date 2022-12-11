WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comic lovers had the chance to fully indulge in the anime world with Super Anime Fest at the Sike’s Senter Mall.

The three-day event featured vendors from across the country, a costume contest, signatures by celebrity voice actors; and you could even meet some of those actors, such as Charles Campbell, Tom Gibis, and many more.

Owner of Creators Con and cosplay guru, Jeff Brite said events like this bring anime lovers the products they usually wouldn’t be able to find.

“I love to build the community of the cosplayers, especially on the building side, and then also to bring the community into an all-basically shop for things that you usually cannot find in this town. I think it gives you guys way more choices on Christmas presents coming up, if you have a kid that likes the anime stuff, of course, there’s a million of stuff you can find that they will like,” Brite said.

Super Anime Fest wrapped up Sunday afternoon but plans are already underway for the next event.