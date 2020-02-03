Super Bowl LIV brings community together

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kansas City Chiefs made history Sunday night by winning Super Bowl LIV, their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Even though the game was played in Miami, the excitement was felt right here in Wichita Falls with a number of events across town.

Chili cook-offs and private parties are just some ways Wichitans celebrated Super Bowl LIV, regardless of what team they support.

“49ers all the way, without a doubt,” 49ers fan Guy Jacobson said.

“I’m supporting the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chiefs fan Dr. Ted Alexander said.

Though Wichitans seemed split on which team they were rooting for, residents shared a common space for maybe the only thing they have in common, football.

“I’m a Cowboy fan normally but today I think Kansas City has the better team, I’m rooting for them,” Cowboys’ fan Carl Moss said.

Moss said since the Chiefs were originally known as the Texans, it was only right.

One San Francisco 49ers fan said his loyalty goes all the way back to high school.

“In fact, I went to high school with Jesse Sapolu who is a four-time super bowl (inaudible),” 49ers fan Jon Waltjen said.

Other fans said it’s the players that keep them watching.

“I love Patrick Mahomes,” Alexander said. “He’s just a heck of a kid, came from a good family in Texas, played at Texas Tech, was a good kid all the way through and that means a lot.”

“It’s all about the game, win or lose it’s the game,” Waltjen said.

Even though there was a lot at stake and only one team can win, seeing America come together for one of the biggest games in the country is a victory in itself.